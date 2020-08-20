Nike Pairs Innovative Sneaker Technology on a New Design With Split Toes

A new sneaker from Nike making its debut Sept. 1 together its latest technology with traditional footwear design.

The Swoosh’s ISPA Drifter Split in the “Iron Grey” and “Spruce” colorways are part of the brand’s experimental ISPA line for the fall and holiday ’20 seasons. ISPA stands for Improvise, Scavenge, Protect and Adapt.

The lateral side of the Nike ISPA Drifter Split “Spruce.” CREDIT: Nike

According to the product description, the Drifter Split draws inspiration from the Tabi shoe seen with its split-toe design at the forefoot. The mid-top upper is offered with a deconstructed aesthetic with an external webbing design that provides a snug fit and feel. Aside from the traditional lacing setup at the midfoot, there’s also an intricate fastening system by the ankle that clinches the wearer’s foot for lockdown. Adding to the look is a full-length foam midsole that’s constructed with reused Nike ZoomX foam that provides an incredibly light and bouncy platform. To go along with the split-toe design, a pair of split-toe socks will also be included.

A top view of the Nike ISPA Drifter Split “Spruce.” CREDIT: Nike

Both the “Spruce” and “Iron Grey” styles of the Nike ISPA Drifter Split releases on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers with a $200 price tag.

The lateral side of the Nike ISPA Drifter Split “Iron Grey.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Nike ISPA Drifter Split “Iron Grey.” CREDIT: Nike

