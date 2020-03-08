Serena Williams, Megan Rapinoe and Others Star in Nike’s Inspirational International Women’s Day Video

Nike released a powerful and inspirational ad for International Women’s Day. And to deliver its message of empowerment the Swoosh highlighted the achievements of tennis icon Serena Williams, soccer star Megan Rapinoe and several others.

The clip, which comes in at just under one minute, features a narrator stating that one day females won’t need International Women’s Day because the playing field will be even.

“One day, we won’t need this day. We won’t need a day to celebrate how far we’ve come. We won’t need a day to prove we’re just as fast or strong or skilled. We won’t need a day to relive the comebacks, the firsts or the titles we’ve won. We won’t need a day to rally behind the ones fighting to change the rules. One day, we won’t need this day at all. Because one day this day will be our every day,” the narrator said in the ad.

One day, together, we will make this our every day. pic.twitter.com/jpTVQi2LKP — Nike (@Nike) March 8, 2020

Nike isn’t the lone athletic brand to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Adidas is expanding its partnership with crowdfunding platform iFundWomen by offering an open call throughout March for more women to submit their sports industry-changing ideas and apply to join the program and receive financial support and coaching.

Reebok released its Charli Cohen collaboration today, a two-sneaker pack reimagining the brand’s Zig Kinetica style. The looks retail for $130 and are available via Reebok.com.

And Puma is giving away ultraviolet laces, the color of International Women’s Day, and for each pair the brand will donate one euro to Women Win, an organization geared to girls’ and women’s empowerment through sport. Puma also launched a social media initiative with its ambassadors, athletes and social fans to sport the laces. For every Instagram post with the laces and the hashtag #PUMAWomen, the company will donate an additional one euro to Women Win. The brand will make a donation of up to 100,000 euros.

