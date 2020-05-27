Two New Colorways of the Rumored Grateful Dead x Nike Fuzzy Sneakers Leak

Hold on to your seats, Deadheads: new colorways of Nike’s fuzzy sneakers may have just leaked.

Two new photos of bright orange and neon yellow Nike SB Dunk Low colorways surfaced yesterday. The can’t-miss styles follow suit with the designs of the first leaked green sneaker with panels of fuzzy faux fur on the toe box, sides and collar. The fluorescent yellow iteration includes contrasting pops of sky blue while the orange version adds in accents of fresh green and white.

Completed with colored outsoles, the shoes reportedly pay homage to the iconic dancing bears that first debuted on the back cover of the band’s 1973 live album “History of the Grateful Dead, Volume One (Bear’s Choice).” The collaborators incorporated a jagged swoosh reminiscent of the bears’ collars. The pair also includes a hidden stash pocket on the tongue with a subtle zipperm that Grateful Dead’s most dedicated followers will certainly find useful.

The green pair, as seen on @sneakerjamz’s Instagram, layers together pops of a deeper blue that is then echoed across the finish on the textured outsole.

The three styles have yet to be confirmed by Nike itself, with no announcement of a set release date either.

For fans of the Grateful Dead as well as its derivative Dead & Company, shop these footwear designs inspired by the band while you await the news of the Nike sneakers.

