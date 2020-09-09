Nike Celebrates the Madden NFL 99 Club With Gold Cleats You Can Download and Use in the Game

The Madden NFL 99 Club is an elite group of football players who have earned the highest rating a player can achieve in the video game. To celebrate this year’s class, Nike created special edition gold cleats for the athletes it backs.

Of the five athletes who earned a 99, Nike and the brands it owns sponsor four: Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams, Stephon Gilmore of the New England Patriots, Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers and Michael Thomas of the New Orleans Saints.

For Donald, Nike created a new-look Force Savage Elite 2, the Nike Vapor Edge Pro 4 was reimagined for McCaffrey, and both Gilmore and Thomas were awarded remixed Jordan 10 TD cleats. The looks all feature gold chrome uppers and cleat plates as well as Madden 99 Club branding on the tongue.

The gold Nike and Jordan cleats for the Madden 99 Club athletes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

You won’t be able to buy a pair of these cleats, however you can download them in the game. Nike said in a statement that the 99 Club cleats will be available starting Sept. 10 in the new game-play mode, The Yard. Also, the brand said the field at Nike HQ in Beaverton, Ore., dedicated to NFL legend Bo Jackson — dubbed Bo Field — will be available in The Yard, which is executed with a black and orange design.

The lone player who earned a 99 in the game not backed by Nike is Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who is an Adidas athlete.

Madden 21 was released worldwide on Aug. 28.

Aaron Donald’s Nike Force Savage Elite 2. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Christian McCaffrey’s Nike Vapor Edge Pro 4. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Stephon Gilmore’s Jordan 10 TD. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike