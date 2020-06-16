Nike’s EYBL Basketball Players Are Still Receiving New Gear Despite the Season’s Cancelation

Hoopers that participated in this year’s Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) season prior to it being canceled due to COVID-19 will soon be receiving new limited-edition gear.

A first look at the items from the summer collection was shared on the league’s Instagram account yesterday, and according to the post, it will be distributed to the EYBL class of 2020. The highlights from the collection include new colorways of the Kobe 5 Protro and the KD 13, with each style donning tie-dye graphics on the respective uppers. Also included in the collection will be a pink fleece sweatsuit along with black and white long and short-sleeve T-shirts dressed in the aforementioned tie-dye print with the “EYBL” branding throughout.

Nike’s 2020 EYBL collection is expected to be distributed to players and staff that participated this season, which means a retail release isn’t likely.

In March, Nike announced a halt to its current EYBL season with a statement that read: “While we understand how disappointing this if for the athletes, their families, and our EYBL programs, in everything we do, we must prioritize the health and safety of our employees, athletes, and consumers. One of the hallmarks of the EYBL is elite competition being evaluated by the top college coaches. We are working diligently to ensure that this season will provide additional evaluation opportunities for our athletes.”

In related Nike news, the athletic giant announced that Juneteenth (June 19), a day that recognizes the ending of slavery in the U.S., will now be an annual paid holiday for employees in the states.