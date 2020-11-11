The Nike Dunk Low ‘Veneer’ Sold Out Quickly — but You Can Still Get a Pair

The classic Nike Dunk Low “Veneer” returned to shelves yesterday for the first time since its 2001 debut, and as expected, the shoe sold out immediately. However, you can still buy a pair on the resale market if you missed out.

This iteration of the popular shoe features a suede construction on the upper in a predominantly brown hue, which is paired with green overlays. Adding to the look is purple Swoosh branding on the sides with matching laces, as well as a yellow sock liner. The look is finished with a white midsole and a purple outsole. The shoe was available on the Nike SNKRS app and retailed for $100.

The “Veneer” colorway of the Nike Dunk Low originally released in 2001 and was only available at select retailers in Japan. The style dropped alongside the two other styles — “Plum” and “Ceramic” — and all three pairs combined together are recognized by fans as the “Ugly Duckling” pack due to their distinct color combinations.

On StockX, the Nike Dunk Low “Veneer” is reselling for an average price of $272 at the time of press, with the lowest ask at $240 for a men’s size 8 and the highest bid of $285 for a men’s size 3.

The shoe is also reselling on the secondary platform GOAT, with the lowest asking price currently at $259 for a men’s size 8.5 and as high as $400 for a men’s size 15.

