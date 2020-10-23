The Classic Nike Dunk Low ‘Veneer’ Is Reportedly Returning Next Month

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low "Veneer."

The Nike Dunk Low has been some of the most popular releases of this year. Fans were not only able to grab new iterations of the shoe but were also treated to returning styles including a classic makeup returning to shelves soon.

Retail images of the Nike Dunk Low “Veneer” have surfaced this week, a colorway that made its debut in 2001. According to sneaker leak social media account @py_rates, the pair will be releasing on Nov. 10.

The shoe is executed in a brown suede upper that’s paired with green suede overlays and purple accents including on the laces, and Swoosh branding. Adding a touch of contrast is a yellow sock liner, a white midsole, and a purple outsole.

The Nike Dunk Low "Veneer."

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low "Veneer."

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low "Veneer."

When the Nike Dunk Low “Veneer” originally released in 2001, it was only available at select retailers in Japan. The style dropped alongside the “Plum” and Ceramic” colorways and all three together were unofficially recognized by fans as the “Ugly Duckling” pack due to their unique color combinations.

At the time of publication, Nike hasn’t revealed the release info on the Nike Dunk Low “Veneer” but the shoe is expected to release on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Nov. 10.

A top view of the Nike Dunk Low "Veneer."

The heel of the Nike Dunk Low "Veneer."