Where to Get the Sold-Out ‘University Red’ Nike Dunk Low

A classic colorway of the Nike Dunk Low returned to shelves yesterday and within minutes, it sold out. If you swung and missed, you can still buy a pair of the coveted sneaker on the resale market.

The Nike Dunk Low “University Red” released on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Wednesday and it retailed for $100. This iteration sports a white-based leather upper that’s paired with bright red overlays, white midsoles and a matching red outsoles.

The Nike Dunk Low "University Red."

The lateral side of the Nike Dunk Low "University Red."

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low "University Red."

Sizes are currently on the “stock market of things” StockX, which is hovering around an average resale price of $340. The lowest asking price is set at $349 and the highest bid is at $385. The same sneaker is also on sale via the resale platform GOAT with the lowest asking price at $390 for a men’s size 14 and $460 as the highest price going for a men’s size 5.5. A range of sizes are also available at Flight Club reselling for around $400, aside from the size 8.5 and 9 that are going for $550 each.

A top view of the Nike Dunk Low "University Red."

The heel of the Nike Dunk Low "University Red."

The outsole of the Nike Dunk Low "University Red."

This colorway originally released in 1985 as part of the brand’s “College Colors” program that delivered sneakers wearing hues of 12 popular basketball programs including this “University Red” colorway inspired by Saint John’s University. It’s also worth noting that this year celebrates the 35th birthday for the Nike Dunk shoe. The Swoosh unveiled in May that it would be bringing back a trio of classic styles of the Dunk Low including the “Brazil,” “Champ Colors,” and the “University Red” making up the model’s summer ’20 collection.