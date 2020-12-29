Nike Is Reportedly Releasing New Dunk Low and High in Five Different Colorways in 2021

Christmas may have come and gone, but Nike is still in the giving spirit.

Next year, the sportswear brand will reportedly release new Dunk Low and High sneakers in five different colorways. Sneaker leak Instagram account @houseofheat revealed the news on Dec. 26, announcing the colorways via a slideshow of sneak peak photos.

The first color is “Coast,” which offers a sky-blue shade with contrasting white details in the sneaker’s low silhouette. Next is the high “Football Grey,” which boasts a pale purple hue. “White/Black” in low is the third colorway, which is complete with midnight black paneling and laces and white uppers. The “Vast Grey” offers a muted gray tone and “UNLV” features a vibrant red hue with gray as the contrasting color.

Although Nike has not confirmed the launch, @houseofheat reported that the sneakers will debut on Jan. 7, 2021.

Since its debut in 1985, the Nike Dunk has been celebrated as one of the brand’s most beloved shoes. The shoes are a go-to for a number of athletes and celebrities with Justin Bieber performing in a pair of Nike Dunk Low SP Kentucky sneakers at the 2020 CMA Awards on Nov. 11.

The shoe, which was honored with the 2020 Shoe of the Year nod by FN at the FN Achievement Awards this month, has seen a number of collaborations including the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk “Chunky Dunky,” which was released in May. Although the sneaker retailed for $100, the resale marketplace platforms such as GOAT offer the shoe at $1,730.