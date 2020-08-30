Nike’s Next Dunk Low Draws Inspiration From Community Gardens

The Nike Dunk Low is one of the most popular silhouettes of 2020, and the Swoosh is set to deliver a new iteration of the shoe. This time, Nike created a look inspired by community gardens.

“A community garden creates a vibrant place for surrounding residents to connect and create roots within the rugged confines of the urban jungle,” Nike wrote in its product description for the shoe.

The Nike Dunk Low “Community Garden” features uppers with patchwork collage-style graphics, delivered in earth tones including the brand’s lemon wash and midnight turquoise hues. What makes this look even more special is the fact that they’re applied lacking a specific pattern, meaning each pair is a one-of-one creation.

Nike Dunk Low "Community Garden."

To Buy: Nike Dunk Low “Community Garden,” $100; SNKRS app (Sept. 10)

The Nike Dunk Low “Community Garden” arrives on Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app and will retail for $100.

Aside from the Dunk Low “Community Garden,” Nike will deliver other iterations of the classic shoe in early September including a reimagined Dunk Low Disrupt, a women’s-only style that features a platform sole and exaggerated proportions. It drops Sept. 4 via SNKRS for $110 and will come in two colorways: “Black” and “Gym Red.”

A look from above the Nike Dunk Low "Community Garden."

The heels of the Nike Dunk Low "Community Garden."

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low "Community Garden."

The outsole of the Nike Dunk Low "Community Garden."