Nike Dunk Low SP ‘Champ Colors’ Quickly Sold Out — Here’s Where to Buy Them Now

A new Nike sneaker released today and within hours, the Nike Dunk Low SP “Champ Colors” sold out.

The Nike Dunk Low SP “Champ Colors” dropped at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday at sites like Nordstrom as well as the SNKRS app; by 1 p.m., though, the pairs were long gone and quickly re-shared on resale stockists.

Now, the only place you can purchase these sell-out sneakers are resale sites like StockX, where the shoes retail now anywhere from $262 up to $370, as well as GOAT, which offers pairs new from $275 with the current highest mark hitting $560 depending on the size.

On eBay, you can find the pairs as well in untouched packages with a price tag of around $300.

Related Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger Embraces Athleisure in Leggings & Hoka One Ones Here's When You Can Reportedly Buy the Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 'Lmnte' Jessica Simpson Doubles Up on Bright Tie-Dye Sweats for an At-Home Book Signing

Nike Dunk Low SP “Champ Colors” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nike Dunk Low SP “Champ Colors” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Reminiscent of ’80s basketball footwear, the new iteration transforms the brand’s classic Dunk Low SP silhouette with mixed leather panels of bright University Orange Marine shades contrasted by deep navy overlays, all set atop a stitched white midsole with a textured blue outsole. Complete with coordinating navy laces, a padded collar and a perforated toe for breathability, the style retailed for $100.

Nike Dunk Low SP “Champ Colors” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Nike first confirmed the “Champ Colors” sneaker as part of a series of Dunk Low styles dropping throughout the summer season, which includes a “Brazil” colorway that hit stores on May 21 as well as a “University Red” iteration releases on July 1, a postponement from its original date of June 1.. Both pairs launched on the SNKRS app in sizes ranging from men’s 3.5 to 13 for an original retail price of $100 each.

The Nike Dunk Low “Brazil.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Nike Dunk Low “Brazil.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Dunk Low “Brazil.” CREDIT: Nike

The “Brazil” sneakers currently resell for an average price of $300 on StockX with select sizes as low as $216. The sneaker is also available on GOAT with the lowest selling price of $240 for men’s size 15, while rarer sizes including a 12.5 rank as high as $835.

As for the “University Red” colorway, you can find the shoes on the SNKRS app at the start of next month, releasing at 10 a.m. sharp at Nike.com.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.