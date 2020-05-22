The ‘Brazil’ Nike Dunk Low Sold Out Quickly — but You Can Still Buy a Pair

Sneaker fans were treated to the return of the classic Nike Dunk Low “Brazil” yesterday, and as expected, the shoes sold out instantly. However, if you weren’t able to buy them, all hope is not lost.

The “Brazil” colorway of the Nike Dunk Low was available yesterday on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $100. This pair returned to retailers for the first time since 2001 with its vibrant yellow leather upper that’s paired with pine green overlays, which is inspired by the South American country’s iconic color palette. Now that the pair has sold out, select sizes have hit the resale market.

Pairs are currently reselling for an average price of $300 on StockX with select sizes as low as $260. The sneaker is also reselling on the platform GOAT in a full-size run with the lowest asking price of $310 for men’s size 9.5 and 11, while smaller sizes including 3.5 are going for $1,345.

Nike has also confirmed that the “Brazil” colorway is part of a series of Dunk Low styles returning through the summer season, which includes a “University Red” look dropping on June 12 followed by an orange and blue “Champ Colors” makeup arriving on June 24. Both pairs will be launching on the SNKRS app in sizes ranging from men’s 3.5 to 13 for a retail price of $100 each.

The Nike Dunk Low “Brazil.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Dunk Low “Brazil.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Nike Dunk Low “Brazil.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Dunk Low “Brazil.” CREDIT: Nike