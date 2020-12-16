×
The Women’s Exclusive Nike Dunk High ‘Varsity Purple’ Is Releasing Soon

By Victor Deng
Nike Dunk High Women's 'Varsity Purple'
The lateral side of the Nike Dunk High Women's "Varsity Purple."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Nike has a new iteration of the fan-favorite Dunk High coming soon, but this time it will be releasing exclusively in women’s sizing.

The Swoosh confirmed on the SNKRS app that the Dunk High Women’s in the “Varsity Purple” colorway will launch this month. The forthcoming colorway of the Dunk High, a sneaker that debuted in 1985 as a basketball shoe but is now one of the brand’s most popular lifestyle offerings, sports a classic white leather upper that’s complemented with vibrant purple overlays including the Swoosh branding.

The shoe’s product description revealed that this iteration commemorates a Japan-only release that debuted in 1999, which also featured a white base mixed with bold varsity purple accents. This remixed style includes premium satin shoelaces with the material also making its way onto the ankle collar and tongue. Capping off the look is a white midsole and a purple translucent outsole.

The Nike Dunk High Women’s in the “Varsity Purple” makeup will be released on Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app. The shoe comes with a $120 price tag.

Nike Dunk High Women's 'Varsity Purple'
The Nike Dunk High Women’s “Varsity Purple.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
The lateral side of the Nike Dunk High Women’s “Varsity Purple.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
The medial side of the Nike Dunk High Women’s “Varsity Purple.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
A top view of the Nike Dunk High Women’s “Varsity Purple.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
The heel of the Nike Dunk High Women’s “Varsity Purple.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
The outsole of the Nike Dunk High Women’s “Varsity Purple.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
The toe box of the Nike Dunk High Women’s “Varsity Purple.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
The heel of the Nike Dunk High Women’s “Varsity Purple.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
