An Original Nike Dunk High Colorway Could Return in September

A classic colorway of the revitalized Nike Dunk may be returning soon.

According to the sneaker leak social media account @soleheatonfeet, the “Michigan” iteration of the basketball-turned-lifestyle model will hit stores on Sept. 26. This iteration originally released in 1985 as part of the Swoosh’s “Be True To Your School” Dunk Collection with a color scheme inspired by the Michigan Wolverines collegiate team. Although images for the upcoming launch have yet to surface, the aforementioned account has provided a picture of the style’s previous release revealing a yellow leather upper that’s contrasted by navy blue overlays with the hue continuing on the Swoosh branding and outsole.

Along with the potential Sept. 26 release date, the Nike Dunk High “Michigan” is reportedly expected to come with a $120 price tag and will be available on the SNKRS app and at select Nike Sportswear retailers.

Although the Nike Dunk made its debut in 1985, decades later Nike continues to release more colorways. The “Champ Colors” makeup of the low-cut shoe hit shelves on Wednesday via the SNKRS app and is currently reselling for around $282 on StockX. The lowest asking price is $268 on the platform and the highest bid at $300. The “University Red” colorway of the Dunk Low is also slated to launch on SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on July 1, which will come with a $100 price tag.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh just revealed its latest BeTrue film that addresses issues of systemic racism as well as advocates for equality.