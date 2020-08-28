Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Nike Merch Creates a Frenzy on Social Media

Drake fans have something to be excited for as more Nike merch is apparently on the way.

After taking to Instagram this week to show off all-black and all-white Nike socks with heart and Swoosh branding as well as a hat with the look of lipstick on the brim — presumably nods to his upcoming “Certified Lover Boy” album — the rap megastar revealed more of merch late yesterday on the social media platform.

The Canadian artist shared images and videos of musicians and celebrities who received packages of the “Certified Lover Boy” Nike merch. The people of note Drake shared content from via Instagram Stories included model and producer Lil CC (Cydney Christine), multihyphenate Yung Taco and singer-songwriter Swae Lee.

Aside from the aforementioned socks and hat, the packages Drake appeared to send to his celebrity friends include several Nike T-shirts (with cupid in a ski mask logo and other looks), a hoodie and a puffer jacket.

Although the “Laugh Now Cry Later” is continuing to tease the Nike “Certified Lover Boy” merch, the sportswear powerhouse has not confirmed release info.

The continued Drake x Nike “Certified Lover Boy” merch leaks have created hype for the collaboration on social media, which started mid month when the rapper released the video for “Laugh Now Cry Later” featuring Lil Durk that was shot in the brand’s world headquarters in Beaverton, Ore.