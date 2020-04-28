Nike Adds Customization Options to the Classic Blazer Sneaker

Nike has added the classic Blazer sneaker to its customizable Nike By You program.

The Blazer silhouette is the latest addition to the platform and is available in both the mid and low variations. There are seemingly endless customization options such as an abundance of colors that can be applied to the upper including a subtle grayscale color palette and more vibrant volt and gold hues on either canvas or leather. The tongue also features a deconstructed look that was first introduced on the coveted Off-White x Nike Blazer collaboration featuring exposed foam around it. The personalization continues onto the Swoosh branding on the sides, backtab, and laces with various materials and colors to choose from. Rounding out the look is the midsole that features the fan-favorite gum brown rubber option along with solid rubber.

The lateral side of the custom Nike Blazer Low By You. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the custom Nike Blazer Mid By You. CREDIT: Nike

The Mid and Low versions of the customizable Nike Blazer are available now on Nike.com for a retail price of $95 and $120, respectively. The shoes are custom made and will be delivered to shoppers in 5 weeks or less.

The Blazer debuted back in 1973 and is one of the oldest sneakers in the Swoosh’s history being the third silhouette that released under the newly named brand “Nike,” which was previously named Blue Ribbon Sports. It was initially introduced as a performance basketball sneaker but the iconic style has since adapted into one of the most popular lifestyle models and even as a popular choice of skateboarders.