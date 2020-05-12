Nike Will Reveal Custom Air Maxes Every Week for #AirMaxMondays

With people forced to remain indoors, Nike has been committed to keeping its followers active both physically and mentally through its massive digital reach. And now, the sportswear giant is using its Nike By You customization platform to show that this forced isolation cannot stifle people’s creativity.

Nike announced today that it will use the popular #AirMaxMondays hashtag every Monday for the next five weeks to showcase four Air Max designs from sneaker-obsessed creatives in New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto and Chicago. The brand will share the looks on its Nike Sportswear and Nike city-specific social media handles.

Aside from sharing the looks that members of the sneaker community have created, they will also be available as pre-build designs on Nike By You. Nike said the intent of adding them to the customization platform is to inspire others to create their own designs.

The first four styles shared by Nike will include an Air Max 90 designed by Chicago resident Juan Reisco, an Air Max 270 by Tabban Soleimani of Toronto, an Air Max 270 created by Maurice Harris of L.A. and an Air Max 90 made by NYC-based Norma Moreno.

Nike Air Max 270 by Tabban. CREDIT: Courtesy

Nike Air Max 90 by Norma. CREDIT: Courtesy

Nike Air Max 270 by Maurice. CREDIT: Courtesy