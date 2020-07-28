This Upcoming Nike Sneaker Celebrates Video Gaming Culture

The Nike logo is seen outside the brand's store in New York City.

Nike may soon release a new Blazer Mid sneaker that’s inspired by the video gaming culture.

A first look at an upcoming Blazer Mid ’77 was shared by Instagram user @solebyjc yesterday, and sneaker leaker account @soleheatonfeet revealed that the shoe is possibly releasing in fall ’20. The shoe will wear a “White/White/Bright Crimson/Black” color scheme and it features a leather upper with premium patent leather overlays serving as the mudguard and toe cap. Adding to the inspiration from gaming are 8-bit Swooshes printed on the sides and the text “Have a Good Game” stamped on the heel. The shoe’s standout details are the glow-in-the-dark “Just Do It” logos that cover the entirety of the upper, while velcro heel tabs and interchangeable patches on the heel allow for personalization. Finishing off the look is a gradient-colored rubber midsole.

Although a reported release date of this video game-inspired Nike Blazer Mid ’77 was revealed, the retail pricing was not.

Nike has had a long history in celebrating the video gaming community as the Swoosh just recently announced a partnership with NBA 2K20 in October 2019, which featured the launch of their gamer exclusive program that allowed gamers to unlock the chance to purchase limited-edition kicks by completing in-game challenges.

In related Nike news, the brand confirmed that NBA star LeBron James’ latest signature basketball sneaker, the LeBron 18, will release in September.