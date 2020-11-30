Christmas will come early this year for fans of the iconic Nike Blazer.

Next month, the Swoosh will release a number of vintage Blazer silhouettes — and all before Dec. 24. For those who don’t know, the Blazer is one of the oldest and most beloved Nike sneaker styles. The sneaker launched in 1973, and was originally made to be a basketball shoe, but has since transitioned to being a more casual style.

The Blazers offer a number of different styles, including mid-cut and low. Here’s everything to know about the upcoming release.

Blazer Low ’77 Vintage “Midnight Navy”

Available on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. ET via the SNKRS app, the “Midnight Navy” Blazer Low ’77 Vintage is returning with the same timeless appeal. The shoe features suede details, a retro Swoosh logo, a soft collar and accents of white and sail.

Midnight Navy Blazer Low ’77 Vintage CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage “Midnight Navy,” $85

Blazer Low ’77 Vintage “Black”

This style will also be available on Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. ET on the SNKRS app. It features suede details with a retro Swoosh, and this edition comes covered in summit white with accents of black and sail.

Black Blazer Low ’77 Vintage CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Blazer Low ’77 Vintage “Black,” $85

Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage “Asparagus Snakeskin”

This vintage silhouette — which drops Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. ET on SNKRS — mixes nostalgia and modernity. The Blazer Mid was Nike’s first basketball sneaker and now a must-have streetwear style. The sneaker features scaly textures and bold hues. The base of the sale is complemented by contrasting hits of asparagus green with a gum-colored toe cap.

Asparagus Snakeskin Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage “Asparagus Snakeskin,” $120

