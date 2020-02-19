Nike Honors Black History Month With an Inspired Collection That’s Already Selling Out

Nike is celebrating Black History Month in the best way it knows how: with an exciting sneaker release.

The iconic athleisure brand has debuted four new sneaker iterations, all honoring heritage and pride, as well as shining a spotlight on their BHM New Vanguard of Leaders from all around the country. These men and women from New York, Chicago and Los Angeles are pursuing individual causes to together help create a future they believe in, including Nigel Sylvester, a professional BMX rider; McKinley Nelson, founder of Project sWish; and Amanda Gorman, Inaugural Youth Poet Laureate of the United States.

The first style, the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black History Month,” centers on a mixed textile upper including color blocked panels in yellow, black and blue as a nod to early ’90s street style. The deconstructed appearance highlights the idea of self-expression, while the hanging strings on the red swoosh represent human connection with a common thread. A mirrored panel on the toe box symbolizes self-reflection. The pair, which retails for $130 on Nike.com, comes with a BHM marker and customizable textile patches to encourage personalization to make the style your own.

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black History Month” CREDIT: Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Black History Month” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 95 “Black History Month” follows the same inspiration as the Air Force 1s with bright layered colors and unhemmed edges, creating a tapestry appearance. The raw cuts around the toe box appear to peel away, suggesting there’s more to be revealed. This style also includes a customizable marker and colorful attachable toe box patches. It sells for $180 at Nike.com.

Nike Air Max 95 “Black History Month” CREDIT: Nike

The collection’s theme continues in the mixed colorways and fabrics on the Converse “BHM” Chuck Taylor All Star, this time coming in a high-top classic. Topped off with a metallic silver emblem, this iteration includes “BHM” graphics on the tongue and heel of the right shoe for a design that is made to stand out. This shoe retailed for $75 but is already sold out on Nike’s website.

Converse “BHM” Chuck Taylor All Star CREDIT: Nike

The final sneaker from the drop is the Converse “BHM” Pro Leather. It features an all-green upper created with differing textures and shades of the color. The purple laces contrast the colorway on this silhouette with signature Converse accents and a “BHM” emblem on the tongue, retailing for $95. This style has also just sold out of stock on the site.

Converse “BHM” Pro Leather CREDIT: Nike

