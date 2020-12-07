The front cover of the Nike: Better is Temporary book.

Nike will end the year off strong with a huge release for long-time fans of the brand, and it isn’t a pair of sneakers.

The sportswear giant announced the release of its “Nike: Better is Temporary” hardcover book today, which is written by author Sam Grawe and will be published by Phaidon. The book takes a deep dive into the approach Nike takes when it came to creating its industry-defining products along with showcasing previously-unseen designs, prototypes, insider stories and more.

The book starts with an introductory section on Breaking2, the monumental marathon-distance event that took place on May 6, 2017, where elite Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge attempted to run 26.2 miles in less than two hours. The novel continues with five chapters broken down into Nike’s focus on performance, brand expression, collaboration, inclusive design and sustainability, respectively.

Chapter one kicks off with “The Voice of The Athlete,” which highlights how the brand works with elite athletes to create products for both professional and everyday athletes, while the second chapter breaks down a set of iconic Nike ad campaigns. The third chapter explores the Swoosh’s formula of forming collabs and the fourth chapter highlights the brand’s inclusion efforts so far. The book’s final chapter dives into the efforts of sustainability at the brand by reducing waste when creating new products.

A limited supply of the “Nike: Better is Temporary” book is available now at Phaidon.com along with another drop this month at select Nike retailers for $90. A wider release is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2021.

The “Nike: Better is Temporary” book. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

