Nike’s BeTrue Film Addresses Systemic Racism and Advocates for Equality

Although Nike revealed its annual BeTrue footwear and apparel collection for Pride Month late in May, the athletic powerhouse is not done celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. Today, the company revealed its campaign for BeTrue, which was created to honor the “strength, creativity and Black roots of Pride.”

“June is typically a month filled with advocacy, parades and other celebratory activities for LGBTQIA+ community and allies around the world. But Pride looks a little different this year,” Nike said in a statement. “People everywhere are coming together to raise their voices against systemic racism and advocate for equality.”

The campaign will yield a film titled “BeTrue: This is Our Time,” which will tell the stories of six Nike LGBTQIA+ athletes, advocates and role models. Each person featured will share what they believe striving for a better future means.

Included in the effort is transgender NCAA Division I swimmer Schuyler Bailar, heptathlete Erica Bougard, soccer player for the Chicago Red Stars Tierna Davidson, Portland Thorns FC goalkeeper Adrianna Franch and cheerleaders Napoleon Jinnies and Quinton Peron.

“What I fight for is that my existence will no longer be political at some point. My being a trans athlete will no longer be a political statement,” Bailar said in a statement. “Being a trans athlete to me is about my passion for sport, and it’s about not letting anything hold me back — not other people, not injuries, not rules and definitely not my identity.”

The cumulative message conveyed in the video, according to Nike, is one of togetherness to prevail through obstacles, create change in the face of adversity, to lead by example for the next generation and “ensuring a future where we can all BeTrue.”

Adrianna Franch for the Nike 2020 BeTrue campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy

Aside from the campaign, Nike said it is awarding $500,000 through grants of $25,000 each that are administered by the Charities Aid Foundation of America to 20 LGBTQIA+ community-related organizations.

Nike revealed its 2020 BeTrue line on May 27 featuring new iterations of the Nike Air Force 1 (which was included in a BeTrue line for the first time), the Nike Air Max 2090 and the Nike Air Deschutz. The line also has several apparel and accessories. It can be purchased now via Nike.com.