Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk ‘Chunky Dunky’ Can Cost You $10K on the Resale Market

People are sharing their frustrations on social media over today’s SNKRS app draw for the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky.” However, for those who missed out on securing a pair, there are places to still get the sneakers — albeit, with a significant higher price tag.

Although the sneaker retailed for $100, the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky” is on several resale marketplace platforms with prices in the thousands.

On GOAT, for instance, the lowest asking price at time of publication is $1,730 for a men’s size 10.5 and the highest is $5,000 for a men’s size 12.5.

And StockX has separate landing pages for the friends-and-family version with the special ice cream carton-inspired packaging and another with the standard box.

On the “stock market of things,” the lowest ask is $1,700 for a men’s size 11.5 and the highest is $2,450 for a men’s size 14 for the pairs with standard boxes. For the friends-and-family sneakers, the lowest ask is $4,200 for a men’s size 12 and the highest — aside from $10 million for a men’s size 15 — is $9,851 for a men’s 7.5.

The Nike SB Dunk Low Pro x Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” dropped on May 23 at select skate shops globally. A SNKRS and SNEAKRS apps release followed with the draw taking place today.

The lateral side of the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Ben & Jerry’s x Nike SB Dunk Low “Chunky Dunky.” CREDIT: Nike