Nike Reveals Its 2020 BeTrue Collection Ahead of Pride Month

As it has in years past, Nike will deliver a collection of sneakers to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in honor of Pride Month. For the 2020 lineup, the brand has given three sneakers new looks that celebrate the “pursuit of equality for all athletes.”

This year’s line of sneakers features new iterations of the Nike Air Force 1 (which is being included in a BeTrue line for the first time), the Nike Air Max 2090 and the Nike Air Deschutz.

Specifically featured on the Air Force 1 is a 10-color rainbow mark on the heel that the brand said is inspired by the More Color, More Pride flag. According to Nike, it adds a black and a brown stripe to the traditional colors of the flag to recognize people of color in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Nike also said each shoe tells a different story. The Air Max 2090, for example, uses its colors to celebrate unity in times of uncertainty. The Air Force 1 was “created as a reflection of performance art” and features design cues that are an homage “to underground ballroom culture.” And the ACG Air Deschutz shows that sport means something different to everyone.

The storytelling as a whole, according to Nike, “paint a picture of a community recognizing its inner strength, leading the way forward and standing together to make a future where we can all Be True.”

The gender neutral 2020 Nike BeTrue Collection will release on June 5 throughout Greater China with a global release to follow on June 19 via Nike.com and at select retailers. The Air Max 2090 BeTrue will retail for $150, the Air Force 1 will sell for $120 and the ACG Air Deschutz BeTrue will come with a $90 price tag.

Nike ACG Air Deschutz BeTrue. CREDIT: Courtesy

Nike Air Max 2090 BeTrue. CREDIT: Courtesy

Nike will also deliver a line of BeTrue apparel and accessories including T-shirts, shorts, sunglasses and more ranging in price from $10 to $169.

Aside from the collection’s launch, Nike said it will support more than 20 local and national nonprofit organizations that focus on advocacy in sports, creating safe spaces and elevating the history of the LGBTQIA+ community with grants administered by the Charities Aid Foundation of America. The company said some of the nonprofits also received grants last year including the LGBT Center of Los Angeles, Portland Frontrunners, GLBT Historical Society Museum, Campus Pride and You Can Play.