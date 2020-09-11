Nike Delivers the Ultimate Daily Running Shoe in the Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%

Further solidifying its position as a leader in running, Nike revealed the Air Zoom Tempo NEXT%, a training shoe created to complement its ultrafast Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% marathon runner.

With the Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% — which was designed for tempo runs and rigorous daily use — Nike wanted to deliver a shoe with a greater propulsive sensation. To accomplish this, the brand said it had to fine tune some of its technologies.

The performance style features composite plate, which Nike explained is less stiff than carbon fiber and offers comfort over higher mileage. Also, the Swoosh said opting for a composite plate will offer stability and a smooth transition throughout the stride.

For cushioning, Nike included ZoomX Foam in the forefoot and midfoot for greater energy return, Air Zoom Pods in the forefoot (which are also used in the marathon-ready Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%) for responsiveness and further propulsion and React Foam in the heel for impact protection and durability.

The model also features Flyknit upper construction with a built-in fit band for containment and support, a heel pad for comfort that’s similar to the ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% and a durable outsole Nike said is its “most data intensive outsole designs to-date.”

The Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% arrives Sept. 24 for Nike members and Oct. 1 via Nike.com for all consumers. The sneaker will retail for $200.

Nike will also deliver the Tempo NEXT% FlyEase, a look the brand said was designed to make running accessible to athletes of all levels, featuring collapsible step-in heels and a one-pull fit system. Nike said the collapsible heel was created to allow the wearer’s feet to slide in and out of the shoe with ease. The fit system was made to be used with one hand, giving the wearer the ability to secure his or her foot with a pull of a forefoot strap and then released with a pull of a midfoot strap.