Nike Delivers the Ideal Shoe to Conquer Dreaded Burpees With the Air Zoom SuperRep 2

If HIIT is on your agenda for 2021, Nike has a shoe for you.

The athletic powerhouse will release the Air Zoom SuperRep 2 in both men’s and women’s sizing in select regions this month, with a broad launch slated for early 2021. The shoe, according to Nike, is designed for high-intensity interval training — referred to as HIIT — in group classes or solo sessions.

The Air Zoom SuperRep 2 follows in its popular predecessor’s footsteps with some changes built for the gym rat. Included in the biggest upgrades are a fully-adjustable burrito-style tongue and a roomier forefoot.

The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 in a women’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 in a men’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Aside from the updates, the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 features much of the technologies used in the previous shoe such as the forefoot Zoom Air cushioning units for added “pop” on jumps, the reinforced rand made to brace against aggressive lateral movements and the flexible “burpee break” design that allows for the wearer’s foot to be positioned correctly.

The Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 will first drop in China on Dec. 10. The release in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) will follow on Dec. 26 and the global launch is slated for Jan. 4, 2021. The shoes will come with a $120 price tag.

Watch on FN

The lateral side of the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 in a men’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 in a men’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 in a men’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Women athletes with the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 laced up. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 in a women’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 in a women’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Zoom SuperRep 2 in a women’s colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike