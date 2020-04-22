The Cushioning on the Latest Nike Air Zoom Pegasus Is Completely Revamped

Nike has revealed the latest model from its ultra-popular Pegasus line, which will be available to running faithfuls starting next week.

The Air Zoom Pegasus 37 incorporates design elements familiar to fans such as the sleek low-cut upper, however a majority of the improvements are featured in the tooling. The Zoom Air cushioning in the midsole has been altered from a full-length unit to forefoot-only — but it is twice as thick as its predecessors for additional energy return. The aforementioned Air unit is enclosed within a soft React foam that’s lighter, more durable and responsive than the previous Cushlon foam.

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 is releasing April 28 in a bevy of colorways on Nike.com for a retail price of $120.

The Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37. CREDIT: Nike

The design breakdown of the Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37. CREDIT: Nike

One runner who has a special connection with the line is the legendary Joan Benoit Samuelson, who has run and trained in Pegasus styles for more than 30 years including winning the gold medal in women’s marathon during the 1984 Summer Olympics.

“The innovation, the design and the function of the Pegasus have come so far, but in thoughtful and calculated steps,” Samuelson said in a statement. “You want to evolve that way if you want to keep the devoted, knowledgeable runner. Throughout my career, when I wasn’t sure whether I was able to go the distance, the Pegasus was my go-to shoe.”

The Pegasus made its debut in 1983 as the “shoe for every runner” and has lived up to that as it continues to be the brand’s best-selling running shoes of all time, with more than 30 variations under its belt to date.