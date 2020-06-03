Here’s When Nike’s Fastest Running Shoe Is Releasing

The Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT%, the brand’s long-awaited and fastest running shoe, is finally releasing to the public.

Nike Plus members were given exclusive access to the shoe yesterday, however it will see another launch on July 2. This shoe was made famous by Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge who was the first person ever to run sub-two-hour marathon distance in Vienna in October. It was revealed by the Swoosh as part of a bigger Next% collection initially scheduled to release during this year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo prior to the event getting delayed due to coronavirus pandemic.

This is the first shoe to feature the newest Flyknit material called AtomKnit with a snug fit that allows for minimal water absorption and enhanced breathability. The sneaker’s standout aspect is the thick ZoomX-cushioned midsole including two Zoom Air pods in the forefoot and a customized carbon fiber Flyplate provides a responsive sensation with each stride.

The Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next%. CREDIT: Nike

“For runners, records like the four-minute mile and two-hour marathon are barometers of progress,” Nike VP of footwear innovation Tony Bignell said in a statement. “These are barriers that have tested human potential. When someone like Eliud breaks them, our collective belief about what’s possible changes. Barriers are inspiring to innovators. Like athletes, when a barrier is in front of us, we are challenged to think differently and push game-changing progress in footwear design.”

The Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% is releasing on Nike.com and at select Nike Running stockists on July 2.

In related Nike news, the Swoosh’s sustainable Space Hippie collection will debut on June 11 via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET for retail pricing ranging between $130 to $180.