The Next Colorway of Nike’s Fastest Running Shoe Is Releasing Soon

Fans who weren’t successful at buying the first colorway of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% last month will have another opportunity to buy the shoes this week — albeit with new hues.

The brand has confirmed that the high-performance running sneaker is releasing in a new “White/Jade Aura/Flash Crimson” colorway on Aug. 13 and will be available on Nike.com at 10 a.m. ET and at select stockists. Retail price is set at $275. There is a caveat to buying it on the Nike website is that Nike Members are the only ones who will have a chance to purchase the shoes when it’s released.

The shoe features the brand’s latest variation of FlyKnit on the upper called AtomKnit that’s created by steaming and stretching the material to deliver a lightweight, contoured fit, while reducing water absorption and enhancing breathability. The model’s standout feature is the plush ZoomX foam midsole and two visible Zoom Air units at the forefoot that promotes energy return to help propel runners forward.

The Air Zoom AlphaFly Next% first made its way onto the radars of sneaker fans and running enthusiasts when Kenyan marathon runner Eliud Kipchoge recorded a sub-two-hour marathon distance while wearing the sneakers during Nike’s “Breaking2” initiative in October. The shoe had its fair share of controversies after it was in talks of potentially being banned from elite competition.

