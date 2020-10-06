Nike Is Releasing New Colorways of Its Fastest Running Sneaker Ever Soon

Nike Running has introduced a new collection of Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next% colorways to coincide with the 2020 London Marathon that took place on Sunday.

A few of the latest styles are centered around elite Kenyan runner Eliud Kipchoge’s most notable accomplishments of his marathon running career starting with the “Kenya” colorway (Seen above) releasing on Oct. 11 exclusively for Nike Members in the U.K. with a wider launch scheduled for 2021. This was the makeup that Kipchoge wore in this year’s London race who was en-route to capture his five straight wins in five years, but due to a right ear injury, the Kipchoge netted an eighth-placed finish.

The next colorway is one that celebrates Kipchoge’s record-setting run in Vienna that took place around this time last year. This style resembles the Alphafly Next% prototype that he wore in breaking the two-hour marathon barrier featuring a predominantly white color blocking with a large grey Swoosh branding seen on the lateral side while pink accents cover the heel. The shoe releases in select global markets starting on Oct. 12.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly Next%. CREDIT: Nike

Rounding out the collection is the “Mango” colorway releasing as part of the “Fast Family” Pack featuring the Alphafly NEXT%, the Tempo NEXT%, and the Vaporfly Next%. According to the brand, this bold color scheme draws inspiration by the lights on the breaks of racecars when they are pushing the limits of high speeds. The pack has already released to Nike Members in Greater China, while a wider drop will take place globally in early October.