Nike and Jordan Brand Reveal New Eco-Friendly Sneakers — Here’s How to Buy Them

In addition to Converse’s announcement of the Chuck Taylor All-Star Crater collection yesterday, Nike and Jordan Brand revealed plans for releasing new sustainable sneakers.

Nike’s latest Air VaporMax 2020 sneaker is slated to release on the SNKRS app and at select retailers on July 23 for $220, which is one of the brand’s most sustainable shoes to release thus far. “We wanted to make a sustainably-sourced silhouette from the ground up, and one that is quick and easy to put on and wear daily,” Nike product design lead Jesi Small said in a statement. “That’s why we also innovated around ease of entry, exit and lockdown to design a smarter and better-designed shoe for all athletes.”

The use of environmentally-conscious materials on the Air VaporMax 2020 starts on the upper with the implementation of recycled Flyknit yarn that’s made from close to 67 percent post-industrial recycled content, a heel counter crafted from about 60 percent recycled TPU, which sits atop the first-ever VaporMax Air unit crafted with recycled materials. The model also represents the brand’s next step in innovation with the use of the laceless FlyEase technology that makes it easier for athletes at all capabilities to wear the shoes.

The Nike Air VaporMax 2020 in “Pure Platinum.” CREDIT: Nike

For Jordan Brand, its latest Crater collection will hit shelves in the fall season but a specific date was not confirmed. The capsule is part of its parent company Nike’s on-going Move to Zero initiative that’s focused on creating products with the lowest carbon footprint possible. The latest offering will include a new iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom, the Jordan Crater, and the Jordan Crater Slide.

The Air Jordan 1 High Zoom. CREDIT: Nike

The Jordan Crater. CREDIT: Nike