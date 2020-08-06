Michael Jordan’s Nike Air Ship Sneakers — Banned by the NBA 36 Years Ago — Are Returning Soon

The shoe that the NBA banned Michael Jordan from wearing 36 years ago is finally returning this weekend — but it won’t be easy to get.

Italian retailer Back Door Bottega on Instagram is currently hosting a raffle for a chance to buy the Nike Air Ship Pro when it releases tomorrow. Retail images show that the premium leather upper dons the iconic black and red — or “Bred” — color scheme inspired by the Chicago Bulls, while incorporating the original duo-lacing setup seen on the midfoot. The brand has given the classic shoe a modern twist by adding its latest React foam in the midsole and the sole unit of the classic Nike Pro Circuit tennis shoe.

Since the inception of Jordan’s signature line in 1985, the brand has marketed the Air Jordan 1 High as the shoe that the NBA prohibited him from wearing — but that ended up not being the case. It was the Nike Air Ship that caught the league’s attention when it debuted it in 1984 and every time MJ wore it on-court, the league fined him $5,000 that would be paid off by Nike.

“All can I say, is that I am really proud for the choice of the Jordan Brand to give me and my store Backdoor Bottega the exclusive premiere of this masterpiece,” Back Door Bottega founder Marco Evangelisti said in a statement.

Although the shoe is dropping overseas, Jordan Brand has not yet confirmed that the reissue of the Nike Air Ship “Banned” will be seeing a wider release.

The Nike Air Ship Pro “Banned.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Ship Pro “Banned.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Ship Pro “Banned.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Ship Pro “Banned.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Nike Air Ship Pro “Banned.” CREDIT: Nike