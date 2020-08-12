Nike’s New Air Max Zoom 950 Will Debut This Week

The Nike Air Max Zoom 950 is set to make its retail debut this week — but fans will only be able to buy it at Atmos in Tokyo.

According to the sneaker boutique’s Instagram account, the new Air Max model will be sold exclusively at Atmos Tokyo on Aug. 15 followed by a wider drop in Japan starting on Aug. 19 via Nike’s SNKRS app, Atmos-tokyo.com, and at select retailers. The shoe will come with a ¥19,500 price tag, which converts to $180.

The design itself draws inspiration from the classic Air Max 95 sneaker boasting a neoprene and mesh upper for breathability. The underfoot is cushioned by a plush Cushlon foam midsole that’s paired with two Zoom Air pods at the forefoot and a 270 Max Air Bag at the heel. According to the Instagram caption, this colorway pays homage to an original Air Max 95 color scheme but new details including a Japanese flag printed on the heel signifies that this makeup is limited to Japan.

Nike announced last month that additional colorways of the Air Max Zoom 950 will be releasing as part of its Air Max Lineup for Summer and Fall ’20 but exact dates are currently unknown.

In related Nike Air Max news, the Air Max 2090 is currently on sale in a range of bold colorways for 25% its suggested $150 retail price.