Nike’s New Air Max Zoom 950 Will Debut This Week

The Nike Air Max Zoom 950 is set to make its retail debut this week — but fans will only be able to buy it at Atmos in Tokyo.
According to the sneaker boutique’s Instagram account, the new Air Max model will be sold exclusively at Atmos Tokyo on Aug. 15 followed by a wider drop in Japan starting on Aug. 19 via Nike’s SNKRS app, Atmos-tokyo.com, and at select retailers. The shoe will come with a ¥19,500 price tag, which converts to $180.
The design itself draws inspiration from the classic Air Max 95 sneaker boasting a neoprene and mesh upper for breathability. The underfoot is cushioned by a plush Cushlon foam midsole that’s paired with two Zoom Air pods at the forefoot and a 270 Max Air Bag at the heel. According to the Instagram caption, this colorway pays homage to an original Air Max 95 color scheme but new details including a Japanese flag printed on the heel signifies that this makeup is limited to Japan.
The new model "NIKE AIR MAX ZOOM 950" that inherits NIKE AIR MAX 95 will be available from Japan on August 15, 2020. Including the original color of AIR MAX 95 which was also a social phenomenon in Japan, was inspired by the so-called yellow gradation, and this time the color link is a brand-new silhouette, the image of AIR MAX 95 and the atmosphere reminiscent of yellow gradation. A lightweight, highly breathable monomesh material for the upper and a neoprene material that is soft and comfortable to the foot are used for the tongue and the mouth, while the comfort and weight are not emphasized. We are receiving 95 design elements. In addition, the sole is made of cushron foam that wraps around the heel and all the feet to provide comfortable cushioning. The 270 Max Air and Forefoot are equipped with two comfortable boom air units for a totally new comfort. This is the first color of the AIR MAX ZOOM 950 to be released this time, and the Japanese flag is placed on the heel part, which means that it is limited in Japan.
Nike announced last month that additional colorways of the Air Max Zoom 950 will be releasing as part of its Air Max Lineup for Summer and Fall ’20 but exact dates are currently unknown.
