Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nike’s New Air Max Zoom 950 Will Debut This Week

By Victor Deng
Victor Deng

Victor Deng

More Stories By Victor

View All
Nike Air Max ZM950
The lateral side of the Nike Air Max ZM950.
CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max Zoom 950 is set to make its retail debut this week — but fans will only be able to buy it at Atmos in Tokyo.

According to the sneaker boutique’s Instagram account, the new Air Max model will be sold exclusively at Atmos Tokyo on Aug. 15 followed by a wider drop in Japan starting on Aug. 19 via Nike’s SNKRS app, Atmos-tokyo.com, and at select retailers. The shoe will come with a ¥19,500 price tag, which converts to $180.

The design itself draws inspiration from the classic Air Max 95 sneaker boasting a neoprene and mesh upper for breathability. The underfoot is cushioned by a plush Cushlon foam midsole that’s paired with two Zoom Air pods at the forefoot and a 270 Max Air Bag at the heel. According to the Instagram caption, this colorway pays homage to an original Air Max 95 color scheme but new details including a Japanese flag printed on the heel signifies that this makeup is limited to Japan.

View this post on Instagram

. NIKE AIR MAX 95を継承する新たなモデル ”NIKE AIR MAX ZOOM 950"のファーストカラーが日本限定で2020年8月19日より登場。 AIR MAX 95のオリジナルカラーでもあり、日本では社会現象にもなった通称イエローグラデにインスパ イアを受けた今回のカラーリングは真新しいシルエットながらAIR MAX 95の面影や、イエローグラデを 彷彿とさせる雰囲気が表現された1足。 アッパーには軽量で通気性に優れたモノメッシュ素材や、柔らかく足馴染みの良いネオプレーン素材を シュータンや履き口に採用するなど快適さに重きを置きながらも、メッシュ感や、爪先のディテールなど AIR MAX 95のデザイン要素を受け注いでおります。 また、ソールにはかかとと全足部に包み込んでくれるようなクシュロンフォームを採用し心地良いクッ ション性が実現。そして270マックスエアとフォアフットには2つのビジブルズームエアユニットを搭載し 全く新しい履き心地を実現。今回発売するカラーがAIR MAX ZOOM 950のファーストカラーとなり、 ヒール部分には日本の国旗が配されており、日本限定であることを表しております。 2020年、また新たなAIR MAXの歴史が刻み込まれます。 本アイテムのリリースを記念し、atmos-tokyo.comにてスペシャル企画もご用意しておりますので是非本 サイトをチェックしてください。 2020年8月19日(水)より、atmos-tokyo.com(15日9:00より抽選)、SNKRSにて発売いたします。 . The new model "NIKE AIR MAX ZOOM 950" that inherits NIKE AIR MAX 95 will be available from Japan on August 15, 2020. Including the original color of AIR MAX 95 which was also a social phenomenon in Japan, was inspired by the so-called yellow gradation, and this time the color link is a brand-new silhouette, the image of AIR MAX 95 and the atmosphere reminiscent of yellow gradation. A lightweight, highly breathable monomesh material for the upper and a neoprene material that is soft and comfortable to the foot are used for the tongue and the mouth, while the comfort and weight are not emphasized. We are receiving 95 design elements. In addition, the sole is made of cushron foam that wraps around the heel and all the feet to provide comfortable cushioning. The 270 Max Air and Forefoot are equipped with two comfortable boom air units for a totally new comfort. This is the first color of the AIR MAX ZOOM 950 to be released this time, and the Japanese flag is placed on the heel part, which means that it is limited in Japan. In 2020, a new AIR MAX history will be engraved. In commemoration of the release of this item, we will have a special contents at atmos-tokyo.com, so please check this site. From Wednesday, August 19, 2020, it will be sold at atmos-tokyo.com (lottery from 9:00 on 15th) and SNKRS. . #atmos #nikezoom950 #zoom950 #japanonly

A post shared by atmos japan official (@atmos_japan) on

Nike announced last month that additional colorways of the Air Max Zoom 950 will be releasing as part of its Air Max Lineup for Summer and Fall ’20 but exact dates are currently unknown.

Watch on FN

In related Nike Air Max news, the Air Max 2090 is currently on sale in a range of bold colorways for 25% its suggested $150 retail price.

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad