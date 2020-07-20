Nike Reveals the Air Max Lineup for Summer and Fall ’20

The lateral side of the Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit By You.

Looking ahead to what sneaker releases Nike has planned for the summer and fall, it will include at least five different Air Max styles. Leading the way is a new women’s exclusive silhouette and a shoe Nike is calling “the closest replica to the original 1990 Nike Air Max,” the Air Max 3.

To kick things off, new iterations of the latest Air Max 2090 will be hitting shelves in July on Nike.com and the Nike app including a new blue color scheme mixed with black and white accents.

The Nike Air Max 2090. CREDIT: Nike

In August, the recently-revealed Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit, which is one of the brand’s most sustainable sneakers, will be coming to the customizable Nike By You program on Aug. 3. It will be available on Nike.com/Nike-By-You and on the Nike app.

The lateral side of the Nike Air VaporMax 2020 Flyknit By You. CREDIT: Nike

Releasing for the first time ever is the Air Max Up that’s designed specifically for women. The shoe’s standout detail is the new ramp Air unit in the midsole combined with soft Cushlon in the forefoot that’s lightweight without sacrificing comfort. It releases on Aug. 7 on Nike’s website and on the Nike app.

“This silhouette, and specifically the colors, are inspired by bold women who have thought outside of the bubble, stepping out of their comfort zones to pave the way of future female generations,” Nike color designer Arielle Ebenholtz said in a statement. “With Air Max never being tuned in Nike Sportswear specifically for women from the ground up prior to this, women are really wearing history when they put on the Nike Air Max Up.”

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max Up Women’s. CREDIT: Nike

Another new silhouette that’s debuting this season is the Air Max 95-inspired Air Max ZM950. It’s constructed of a breathable mesh upper that’s cushioned with two visible forefoot Zoom Air units and a 270 Max Air unit in the heel for comfort.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max ZM950. CREDIT: Nike

With this year being the 30th anniversary since the debut of the Air Max 90, an “Eggplant” women’s colorway and a “Laser Blue” men’s colorway will also be launching this summer on the SNKRS app. The shoe features the original shape similar to the release in 1990 — which Nike is calling the Air Max 3 — including a tapered midsole in the toe as well as the same collar and heel heights as its originator.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 3 Women’s “Eggplant.” CREDIT: Nike