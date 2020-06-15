These Nike Air Maxes Come With Detachable Jewelry

A pair of Nike Air Max styles are releasing this week that come with removable accessories.

The classic Air Max 90 and 95 silhouettes are celebrating huge milestones this year, as 2020 marks the 30th and 25th year anniversary since their launch, respectively. And with the anniversaries, Nike is delivering statement looks including this take on the Air Max 90.

This look incorporates premium materials on the upper including mesh, leather and suede that’s dressed in earthy tones, and features pink and yellow Swooshes on the sides to add a touch of contrast. This Nike Air Max 90 also comes with gold bracelet that attaches onto the shoe, which can be removed and worn as an accessory. Capping off the look is a brown Max Air-cushioned midsole and matching rubber outsole.

The Air Max 95 offers a similar color palette with a brown-based leather upper that’s contrasted by pink and sail overlays, while a yellow Swoosh is embroidered towards the heel. Just like the Air Max 90, a removable bracelet with a Swoosh trinket is attached to the shoe. Underneath is the exposed Air-cushioned midsole in brown and a gum outsole.

Both iterations of the Nike Air Max 90 and Air Max 95 are releasing in women’s sizing this Friday at select Nike Sportswear retailers including End Clothing for a retail price of $195 and $209, respectively.

In related Nike news, the sportswear giant has announced that it will be recognizing Juneteenth (June 19), a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., as an annual paid company holiday.