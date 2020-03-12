Here’s What Sneakers Are Being Released for Air Max Day

Nike has plenty of sneakers lined up for this year’s Air Max Day, an annual celebration of the iconic franchise that’s observed on March 26.

The Swoosh announced that at least seven Air Max styles are dropping for the brand-created holiday, highlighted by the classic Air Max 90 and the debut of the Air Max 2090.

Among the seven set for release is the “Duck Camo” Air Max 90 colorway, which is inspired by the coveted Atmos x Air Max 90 collab from 2013. The brand is also bringing back the vibrant “Metallic Pack,” which was originally only available through the customizable Nike By You program. These will be available exclusively for women and will come in gold, rose gold and silver colorways.

The Nike Air Max 90 “Metallic Pack.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 90 “Metallic Pack.” CREDIT: Nike

Included in this year’s celebrations, fans will see the release of the new Air Max 2090, a look that’s inspired by the aesthetic of future transportation. It will be available in unisex and youth sizing in the lead white, black and blue colorway, and a lava-glow look will be available exclusively for women. Meanwhile, a “Duck Camo”-inspired colorway will also be released.

The Nike Air Max 2090. CREDIT: Nike

The “Duck Camo” Nike Air Max 2090. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 2090. CREDIT: Nike

The annual observance of Air Max Day falls on March 26, the date the sportswear giant debuted the classic Air Max 1 in 1987. It was the first sneaker to feature the Swoosh’s now-iconic Air technology with an exposed window on the sides of the midsole. Thirty-three years later, the revolutionary cushioning platform is still being utilized on its sneaker releases.

Each of the Air Max 90 and Air Max 2090 sneakers are dropping on the SNKRS app as well as at select Nike Sportswear stockists.

