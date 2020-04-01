These New Nike Air Max 97 Shoes Have the Perfect Palettes for Easter

How is Nike celebrating Easter this year? One way is by releasing a set of new holiday-themed Air Max 97 sneakers.

Two versions of the classic running sneaker are available for purchase right now exclusively in men’s and women’s sizing. Both styles feature a premium white leather upper that’s contrasted by iridescent piping that runs around the sides. The men’s pair incorporates a blue leather mudguard while the women’s version keeps it clean in white. Continuing the Easter motif, a removable velcro patch is seen on the tongue that can be removed to show an egg graphic that’s also featured on the insoles. Both pairs feature a visible full-length Nike Air unit in the midsole for all-day wear and a rubber outsole that adds traction and durability.

Both the men’s and women’s versions of the Nike Air Max 97 “Easter” are available now on Nike.com for $170-$180.

An Easter-themed Air Max 270 React also released last month featuring a similar color palette.

The women’s version of the Nike Air Max 97 “Easter.” CREDIT: Nike

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the globe, Nike’s retail locations across the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Western Europe will remain closed until further notice, but its digital platforms, including Nike.com, the SNKRS app and the Nike app, will remain fully operational.

