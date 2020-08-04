The Nike Air Max 95 ‘Laser Crimson’ Is Releasing Soon

A new colorway of the classic Nike Air Max 95 released overseas and is expected to drop soon stateside. The look is one that sneaker fans will surely want to add to their collection.

With 2020 being the iconic running sneaker’s 25th anniversary, social media chatter states Nike will soon be releasing the Air Max 95 “Laser Crimson.” This makeup already dropped overseas this week, however there’s currently no confirmation from the brand when it will release stateside.

The shoe is primarily styled with black suede and mesh on the upper that’s paired with vibrant “Laser Crimson” accents on the eyelets, tongue and mini Swoosh branding on the heel. Unlike many of the previous Air Max 95 releases, a 3M reflective graphic covers a majority of the heel. Capping off the look is a black midsole with the aforementioned “Laser Crimson” hue appearing on the Max Air cushioning units.

The Nike Air Max 95 “Laser Crimson.” CREDIT: Nike

Watch on FN

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 95 “Laser Crimson.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max 95 “Laser Crimson.” CREDIT: Nike

Although detailed images have surfaced, a release date for the Nike Air Max 95 “Laser Crimson” has not. Listings on the shoe are currently up on eBay with select sizes going for $315.

The Air Max 95 was designed by Sergio Lozano 25 years ago, and according to Nike, not everyone at the brand liked the shoe initially. The silhouette features elements that were unlike any shoe prior to its debut including its human anatomy-inspired design combined with the use of forefoot Max Air cushioning. The upper features a mesh and suede construction representing muscle fibers on the human body that’s paired with a unique lacing system inspired by a human rib cage, which sits atop a spine-like outsole.

A top view of the Nike Air Max 95 “Laser Crimson.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Max 95 “Laser Crimson.” CREDIT: Nike