Orange Camo Covers This Latest Nike Air Max 90 Release

Nike’s latest Air Max 90 release will arrive in “Orange Camo.”

A detailed look at the style was initially shared by @J23app on Twitter. The Air Max 90 “Orange Camo” dons an eye-catching orange mesh upper that’s complemented by camouflage quarter panels and a mudguard including black Swoosh branding on the sides and heel tab. The upper sits atop a Max Air-cushioning unit at the midsole’s heel.

Although images of the Nike Air Max 90 “Orange Camo” were revealed, a release date was not.

This will be the third camo-decorated colorway to release as part of the classic running sneaker’s 30th-anniversary celebration. As part of March’s Air Max Day, the brand announced that a new “Duck Camo” makeup is releasing, which drew inspiration from the cult-favorite duck camo print from its collaboration with Atmos in 2013. (The sneaker is currently reselling on StockX for around $800.) Nike continued the theme last month with a “Green Camo” release, which sold out instantly.

Nike Air Max 90 SP "Total Orange/Duck Camo" official images pic.twitter.com/BkHG9owZra — J23 iPhone App (@J23app) June 3, 2020

In related news, Nike Inc. announced a $40 million pledge today in support of the black community in the U.S., which is shared between Nike, Jordan Brand and Converse. Company president and CEO John Donahoe also shared a statement on the matter, stating, “Systemic racism and the events that have unfolded across America over the past few weeks serve as an urgent reminder of the continued change needed in our society. We know Black Lives Matter. We must educate ourselves more deeply on the issues faced by Black communities and understand the enormous suffering and senseless tragedy racial bigotry creates. The Nike Inc. family can always do more but will never stop striving to role model how a diverse company acts. We will continue our focus on being more representative of our consumers while doing our part in the communities we serve.”