How to Get the Nike Air Max 90 ‘Green Camo’ Releasing This Week

The classic Nike Air Max 90 sneaker is releasing this week with a vibrant new makeover.

The Swoosh revealed that the Air Max 90 “Green Camo” will be available starting Friday. This new colorway is executed in a ghost green mesh-based upper that’s paired with duck camouflage overlays on the sides, mudguard and tongue. Additional black accents are found on the Swoosh branding, eye stay and on the heel tab.

The Nike Air Max 90 “Green Camo” is dropping Friday via the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET as well as at select Nike Sportswear stockists. The shoe will retail for $140.

The brand announced in March that this style is inspired by the fan-favorite Atmos x Air Max 90 “Camo” that released in 2013, which is currently reselling on StockX for $800. An alternate colorway launched on March 26 in celebration of Air Max Day with minor differences including swapping out the neon hue with the classic infrared hue inspired by the shoe’s original color scheme. This year marks the 30th anniversary since the classic running sneaker debuted.

