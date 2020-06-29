How to Get the Nike Air Max 360 x Kim Jones

The Air Jordan 1 x Dior is Kim Jones’ latest sneaker that has everyone buzzing — but the release has also brought renewed focus to the designer’s past collaborations, including the Nike Air Max 360 High x Kim Jones.

Given that the Air Max 360 x Kim Jones first dropped two years ago, in June 2018, it’s no surprise that the style has long since sold out on Nike.com. However, the shoe can still be copped on the resale market — and in fact, some pairs are available for less than their initial $200 retail price tag. On Goat.com, select sizes are available for as little as $70, with pricier sizes selling in the $230 range. StockX.com doesn’t have many pairs in stock, but plenty of sizes are available for under $200 in both the white and black colorways.

Kim Jones x Nike Air Max 360 Hi in Black CREDIT: Courtesy

An Air Max running shoe, the silhouette boast the 360-degree Air unit at its core. It features a high cut with asymmetrical lacing — a reference to the Air Footscape runner — and the ankle strap is inspired by the Vandal. The shoe’s large, fat-bellied swooshes are most likely a reference to the classic Blazer.

Although it borrows elements from vintage sneakers, the Air Max 360 High x Kim Jones is kept modern through its durable canvas base, synthetic overlays, reflective detailing and premium leather at the tongue and collar. The silhouette was crafted in two classic colorways: white and black.

Kim Jones x Nike Air Max 360 Hi in White CREDIT: Courtesy

Jones, who was previously Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director, has served as Dior Men artistic director of ready-to-wear and accessory collections since 2018. In his role at Dior, Jones has teamed up with Jordan Brand on an “Air Dior” ready-to-wear and accessories capsule. The collection includes the much anticipated Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior and Air Jordan 1 Low OG Dior sneakers; registration to purchase a pair of the kicks is now closed. However, those who missed the boat can look to the resale market: Pairs are available for around $10,000 on StockX.com.

