The Nike Air Max 90 "Infrared."

The Nike Air Max 90 is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, so it’s only right that the Swoosh brings back one of the shoe’s most beloved colorways.

The sportswear giant confirmed on the SNKRS app that “Infrared,” which has been renamed to “Radiant Red,” is returning to shelves next month. (Nike also recently started referring to the shoe by its original name, the Air Max 3.) The sneaker is executed in a white nylon upper that’s paired with soft suede overlays and black leather that serves as the mudguard. Additional details include vibrant radiant red accents on the eye stay, heel counter and tongue tag. Capping off the look is a large Air Max cushioning unit in the midsole’s heel and a rubber outsole.

The shoe is presented in an original-styled Air Max box referencing the shoe’s 1990 debut along with an accompanying throwback hang tag attached.

The Nike Air Max 3 “Radiant Red” is releasing on Nov. 9 via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe will come with a $140 price tag.

