The Nike Air Max 270 React “Indigo Fog” has been on retail shelves for months now after images surfaced online in January. Although it has not sold out at most stockists, people are still searching for the shoe.

The sought-after colorway of the look features a white, pure platinum and indigo fog palette, with the indigo fog hue most notably seen in the Nike Air unit in the heel. For additional comfort, the brand’s lightweight React midsole cushioning is added, which was created to also deliver a smooth ride and add flexibility.

Despite it being available for much of the year, plenty of retailers online still have pairs for sale — with some offering them at a discount. For instance, a few pairs remain on Nike.com down from its $170 retail price, resale market standouts GOAT and StockX have some for sale, and retailers Eastbay.com and Shiekh.com have most sizes available.

Below, shop the looks from your retail or secondary market destination of choice.

Watch on FN

Nike Air Max 270 React “Indigo Fog.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 React “Indigo Fog,” $170; Finishline.com

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 React “Indigo Fog,” $88 and up; StockX.com

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 React “Indigo Fog,” $95 and up; GOAT.com

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 React “Indigo Fog,” $170; Shiekh.com

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 React “Indigo Fog,” $170 $127.97; Nike.com

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 React “Indigo Fog,” $170 $125; Finishline.com

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.