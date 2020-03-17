Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike Drops a Pastel-Centric Air Max 270 React Just In Time For Easter

By Claudia Miller
Nike Air Max 270 React "Easter"
If you gave up shoe shopping for Lent, proceed at your own risk.

Inspired by the colors of spring and the pastels of Easter, the latest Nike Air Max 270 React colorway incorporates pops of mixed tones over a smooth white upper into the signature silhouette. The blue toebox streamlines into a contoured overlay that runs across both the lateral and medial sides to meet at the heel tab.

Shades of purple take over the tongue, lining, collar as well as the brand’s iconic Swoosh in a standout contrast. Touches of orange and pastels coat the eye stays in a tie-dye pattern, while an orange pull-tab on the back sits over an iridescent heel counter. The look is finished with a translucent green window on the midsole and a metallic blue tip.

The Nike Air Max 270 React “Easter” is available now and retails for $170 at Nike.com.

Heel view of Nike Air Max 270 React “Easter.”
Sole of the Nike Air Max 270 React “Easter.”
