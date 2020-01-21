Nike Reimagines the Air Max 90 for Its 30th Birthday

This year marks the 30th anniversary since the classic Nike Air Max 90 was first released. Continuing its tradition of look ahead to the future of footwear while paying homage to the past, the Swoosh has unveiled its latest model to its popular running line: the Air Max 2090.

According to the Portland, Ore.-based brand, color blocking was instrumental in the development of the 2090 model. The more supportive materials are opaque, and the less supportive are transparent. Improvements have also been made to the Air Max unit, found in the midsole, which now employs a larger Air unit underneath the wearer’s foot along with a 200% larger window in comparison to its predecessor from 30 years ago. Additional upgrades include a new traction pattern for the outsole with unique grooves for flexibility. Design elements from the original Air Max 90 can be found in the mudguard and the heel counter, as well as in the cassette detail surrounding the midsole’s Air Max unit.

The Nike Air Max 2090. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 2090. CREDIT: Nike

The launch colorways of the Air Max 2090 will draw inspiration from what Nike’s designers imagine cars will look like in the year 2090 — an ode to the original Air Max 90, which was inspired by Italian sports cars. While the retail price point of the shoe has yet to be confirmed, the Nike Air Max 2090 will make its debut sometime this spring.

The Nike Air Max 2090. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 2090. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 2090. CREDIT: Nike

