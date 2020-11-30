Although it was one of the less talked about November sneaker releases, the Nike Air Max 1 “Spiral Sage” arrived via the SNKRS app and sold out quickly. However, pairs now are available on the resale market, and the prices aren’t all that high.

For instance, StockX has pairs available at time of publication starting at $152, which is for a men’s size 8. On the high end, the sneaker is reselling for $275 for a men’s size 7 on the “stock market of things.”

And on GOAT, prices start at $173 for a men’s size 9 and 9.5. The secondary market standout has pairs for as high as $235 for a men’s size 6.

Shop the looks on StockX.com and GOAT.com below.

Nike Air Max 1 “Spiral Sage.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max 1 “Spiral Sage,” $152 and up; Stockx.com

To Buy: Nike Air Max 1 “Spiral Sage,” $173 and up; GOAT.com

The Nike Air Max 1 “Spiral Sage” is executed in white, wolf gray and spiral sage green. The shoe features all three hues on the upper, which sits atop a white midsole and a spiral sage green, white and black outsole. When it dropped, the retail price was $150 and available on the SNKRS app.

The heels of the Nike Air Max 1 “Spiral Sage.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

At top down look at the Nike Air Max 1 “Spiral Sage.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Max 1 “Spiral Sage.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

