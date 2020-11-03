Nike Air Griffey Max 1 ‘Freshwater’ Is Reportedly Returning in 2021

The lateral side of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater."

Nike is reportedly set to celebrate Major League Baseball icon Ken Griffey Jr. in a major way next year.

Product photos have surfaced of the classic Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater” colorway, which is reportedly slated to hit shelves in 2021. The Swoosh has not yet confirmde the release details for the beloved style’s return, however a reissue next year lines up with the 25th anniversary since the shoe, which debuted in 1996.

The “Freshwater” iteration of the high-cut model sports a white leather upper that’s paired with black nubuck overlays along with a mini Swoosh branding featured at the toe. Continuing the look is an ankle strap that features an embossed “Nike” text along with the MLB legend’s No. 24 found on the fastening tab. Additional details include teal ankle and heel pull tabs, which are inspired by the Seattle Mariners team colors, along with a Max Air-cushioned midsole underneath.

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater."

The lateral side of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater."

The medial side of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater."

At the time of publication, Nike hasn’t confirmed the re-issue of the Air Griffey Max 1 “Freshwater,” but reports suggest the shoe is returning to stores in 2021.

For fans who don’t want to wait to buy a pair, you can pick up a pair of the 2016 release today on the resale market.

StockX currently has pairs reselling for around $293 and on GOAT, the lowest asking pair is $670 for a men’s size 12 and the highest asking price of $2,000 for a men’s size 11.5.

A top view of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater."

The heel of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater."

The outsole of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater."

The sock liner of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater."

A front view of the Nike Air Griffey Max 1 "Freshwater."