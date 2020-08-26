The Nike Air Force 1 ‘Swoosh Pack’ in Sail Dropped in 2018 but People Are Still Clamoring for a Pair

Nike released its Air Force 1 “Swoosh Pack” in February 2018, a monochromatic look with interchangeable Swoosh branding. And the sail colorway of the shoe was arguably the most coveted.

Two years later, people are still searching for the Nike Air Force 1 Swoosh Pack in the brand’s sail hue. The shoe is long sold out, however you can still get a pair on the secondary market.

StockX, for instance, has select sizes available with the lowest ask at time of press of $400 for a men’s size 13 and a high ask of $2,000 for a men’s size 10.5. The current high bid for a pair is $575 for a men’s size 10.5.

On GOAT, the lowest asking price is $220 for a men’s size 15 and the highest is $2,000 for a men’s size 9.5.

There’s one size available via Stadium Goods, a men’s 8.5, that comes with a $740 price tag. And on Flight Club, only two sizes are listed — 8.5 and 10.5 — that are both out of stock. Flight Club has them listed as $505 and up.

Watch on FN

Two years ago, Nike released the Air Force 1 “Swoosh Pack” in the sail colorway. The look came with six Swoosh options executed in bold colors that could be affixed to the shoe with a hook and loop fastener. These Swoosh options wrap around the heel, which the brand said was meant to offer a streamlined look and feel.

The Nike Air Force 1 “Swoosh Pack” from 2018 in the sail colorway. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A look from above the Nike Air Force 1 “Swoosh Pack” in sail. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Force 1 “Swoosh Pack” in sail. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Force 1 “Swoosh Pack” in sail. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike