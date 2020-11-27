×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Nike Has Festive ‘Nordic’ Shoes Coming a Few Weeks Before Christmas — Here’s How to Get the Sneakers

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By Peter

View All
Nike Air Max 90 Nordic
A closeup of the Nike Air Max 90 "Nordic."
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

With Christmas a month away, Nike has revealed its three-shoe lineup that’s perfect for the holiday.

The Nike “Nordic” pack features new-look iterations of the Air Force 1 High, the Blazer Mid ’77 and the Air Max 90.

The iconic Air Force 1 High features a tonal red upper with white on the Swoosh branding and on the heel, as well as green on the ankle strap. The look sits atop a white midsole and outsole. For the holiday, Nike added a red and white snowflake print that adorns the toe box and quarter panels, with a similar green and white pattern on the strap. Lastly, the sneaker includes faux fur lining on the collar to further carry out the theme.

Nike Air Force 1 High Nordic
Nike Air Force 1 High “Nordic.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Watch on FN

Nike Air Force 1 High Nordic
The heels of the Nike Air Force 1 High “Nordic.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

For the Blazer Mid ’77, Nike stuck with the green, red and white palette. Also, the snowflake theme played out in green with navy snowflakes along the eyestay, toe box and near the midsole. The brand also used faux fur lining on the heel tab.

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Nordic
Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Nordic.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Nike Blazer Mid '77 Nordic
The heels of the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Nordic.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

And the Air Max 90 from the “Nordic” pack features the snowflake print in white and green on the toe box, tongue and heel. The sneaker is executed with tonal greens, red and white on the upper, with a mostly white midsole featuring a red “cassette tape” section and a green outsole. Like the other two shoes, this one also has faux fur lining on the tongue and collar.

The Nike “Nordic” Air Force 1 High, Blazer Mid ’77 and Air Max 90 all arrive Dec. 7 via the SNKRS app. Retail prices for the sneakers are $120, $110 and $130, respectfully.

Nike Air Max 90 Nordic
Nike Air Max 90 “Nordic.”
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike
Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad