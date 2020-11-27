With Christmas a month away, Nike has revealed its three-shoe lineup that’s perfect for the holiday.

The Nike “Nordic” pack features new-look iterations of the Air Force 1 High, the Blazer Mid ’77 and the Air Max 90.

The iconic Air Force 1 High features a tonal red upper with white on the Swoosh branding and on the heel, as well as green on the ankle strap. The look sits atop a white midsole and outsole. For the holiday, Nike added a red and white snowflake print that adorns the toe box and quarter panels, with a similar green and white pattern on the strap. Lastly, the sneaker includes faux fur lining on the collar to further carry out the theme.

Nike Air Force 1 High “Nordic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heels of the Nike Air Force 1 High “Nordic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

For the Blazer Mid ’77, Nike stuck with the green, red and white palette. Also, the snowflake theme played out in green with navy snowflakes along the eyestay, toe box and near the midsole. The brand also used faux fur lining on the heel tab.

Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Nordic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heels of the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 “Nordic.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

And the Air Max 90 from the “Nordic” pack features the snowflake print in white and green on the toe box, tongue and heel. The sneaker is executed with tonal greens, red and white on the upper, with a mostly white midsole featuring a red “cassette tape” section and a green outsole. Like the other two shoes, this one also has faux fur lining on the tongue and collar.

The Nike “Nordic” Air Force 1 High, Blazer Mid ’77 and Air Max 90 all arrive Dec. 7 via the SNKRS app. Retail prices for the sneakers are $120, $110 and $130, respectfully.