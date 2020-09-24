A New ‘Skeleton’ Nike Air Force 1 Is Potentially Releasing For Halloween

Nike is getting into the spirit of Halloween with a new iteration of the Air Force 1 Low specifically for the spooky holiday.

According to sneaker leaker social media account @py_rates, the sportswear giant will reportedly be launching a new “Skeleton” Air Force 1 Low on Oct. 28. At the time of publication, retail images for the shoe are not yet available, but the aforementioned leaker account has shared a mock-up depiction of what to expect from the release.

The low-profile model sports a bold orange leather upper with a matching tongue, laces and sock liner. The style’s standout detail is seen with a graphic of a foot’s skeletal bones printed on the sides. The look continues with a translucent Air-cushioned midsole and a matching outsole.

The Swoosh has not yet announced the release details for this new “Skeletal” colorway of the Air Force 1 Low, but reports suggest the style will presumably be available on Nike.com as well as at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The shoe is expected to retail for $130.

In related Nike news, the classic Dunk High “Michigan” released yesterday and the shoes quickly sold out, but you can still buy a pair on the resale market.